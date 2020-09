Pin 1 33 Shares

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a long, spiraling molecule that carries the genetic codes that enable cells to reproduce. Although DNA was first isolated by Friedrich Miescher in 1869, it’s double helix structure wasn’t discovered until 1953 by James Watson and Francis Crick. For their groundbreaking work, Watson and Crick shared the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine with Maurice Wilkins.